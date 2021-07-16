Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar Look Resplendent in Wedding Outfit by Designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla

Singer Rahul Vaidya and actress Disha Parmar tied the knot today in Mumbai. Indian fashion designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, who designed the celebrity couple’s wedding outfit, shared a picture on their official Instagram handle. “Living their Fairytale! Presenting the Bride & Groom," read the caption.

In the picture, Disha is a vision in ravishing red ghagra from the Dancing Peacock range. The circular head dupatta in pink features stunning abla embroidery. A gath joda with gold detailing completes the utterly romantic look. On the other hand, Rahul wears an off-white resham and gold zardozi sherwani paired with an inner kurta churidar. An absolutely regal gold safa kamarband gath joda with gota details and custom juttis featuring heavy intricate heavy embroidery provide the final flourish.

The couple’s friends Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin and Toshi Sabri attended the intimate wedding at a hotel in afternoon.

Meanwhile, in a conversation with The Times Of India, Rahul joked that the couple might have to go to Lonavala after their marriage because of the travel restrictions. However, he further added that they are yet to lock the final honeymoon destination as there has not been enough time for the two to come with the plan. Rahul said that he plans to relax after his wedding and finish off his work commitments before going somewhere.

