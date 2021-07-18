Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar Sangeet: Aly Goni Grooves to Ranveer Singh's 'Khalibali'

Singer Rahul Vaidya and actress Disha Parmar tied the knot in a stunning ceremony on July 16. However, their wedding functions are still going on in full swing. On Saturday night, the couple hosted a post-wedding Sangeet function where all their friends and family could be seen performing on hit Bollywood songs.

Several photos and videos of the ceremony have surfaced online. In one of the videos. Rahul’s best friend and Bigg Boss 14 housemate Aly Goni could be seen grooving to Ranveer Singh’s ‘Khalibali’ with the rest of the ‘Team Groom.’ The Instagram page Desi Classy brides shared the video of Aly and Rahul’s friends’ power-packed performance.

Aly’s girlfriend and actress Jasmin Bhasin also shared glimpses from the function. She shared a series of videos, including a boomerang of Aly practicing for the function, as well as the newly-weds performance.

Rahul and Aly’s friendship started when the latter entered as a wild-card contestant to support Jasmin in Bigg Boss 14. The duo made it to the finals of the reality show. Rahul even dedicated a song titled ‘Aly’ to their friendship.

On the other hand, the former Indian Idol contestant made headlines when he proposed to Disha on national television during Bigg Boss 14. The actress accepted his proposal when she visited the show as his connection.

