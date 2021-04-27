Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar to Invite Bigg Boss 14 Contestants to Their Wedding

Music composer and singer Rahul Vaidya recently proposed actress Disha Parmar on an episode of Bigg Boss 14 when he was in the house. Television’s most adorable couple have also tied the knot on-screen in their latest music video, Madhanya, but fans are eagerly waiting for their real wedding.

While they did not reveal the wedding date, Vaidya had earlier hinted that there are no recent plans due to the Covid surge.However, they may tie the knot whenever the situation normalises. While the fans would have to wait for the real wedding to take place, in a recent interviewthe couple shared the kind of wedding they wanted in real life and also gave a glimpse of their guest list.

The couple said they wanted a small wedding ceremony with only close friends and family where they are able to interact with everyone. Vaidya also added that all the contestants of Bigg Boss 14 would be invited to the wedding because in the last three months, he has been close to them only.

Maintaining this, Parmar said those with whom the duo rarely interacts will be called in the reception ceremony.

Madhanya shows Vaidya and Parmar getting married to each other. The music video shows how a bride is going to begin a new phase of her life and is bidding goodbye to her family.

The track has received a huge positive response from the audience who has loved their chemistry and Vaidya expects it to be the wedding song whenever the celebration starts.

The song, composed by DJ Chetas and Lijo George, has been sung by Vaidya and Asees Kaur, while the lyrics have been written by Kumaar.

The duo met through mutual friends. They have previously worked together in a music video, Yaad Teri, which released in 2019.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here