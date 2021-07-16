Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar Wedding Track 'Matthe Te Chamkan' Audio Out

Celebrity couple Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are getting married today at a hotel in Mumbai. A few hours before the big day, Rahul took to Instagram Stories to share the poster of The DisHul Wedding song titled Matthe Te Chamkan.

In the poster, Disha is dressed in beautiful lehenga with heavy jewellery, while Rahul can be seen wearing kurta. The song is sung by Rahul and Aishwarya Bhandari.

Recently, Rahul’s friend and co-contestant from Bigg Boss Aly Goni took to Instagram and shared a picture with the groom. “Aaj mere yaar ki shaadi hai 😍 #thedishulwedding #raly #alygoni," he wrote alongside the picture. Both Rahul and his mate Aly are dressed in traditional wedding attires.

Aly also took to Instagram Stories to share glimpses from the wedding. In the videos, Rahul can be seen dancing with his friends. He is dressed in golden kurta pajama for his big day. Singer Toshi Sabri, who had entered the Bigg Boss house to support Rahul in Family Week is seen dancing with the groom among others. On the other hand, Disha makes an entry in red saree and heavy jewellery.

