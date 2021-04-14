Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar Unveil First Poster of Their Wedding Love Song 'Madhanya'

Celebrity couple Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar have shared the first poster of their upcoming music video Madhanya on social media. The music video will premiere on April 18. The poster sees the singer and the actress-model, dressed as bride and groom, in a romantic dance pose. Calling this “the wedding love song", they wrote about how they can’t wait to see fan reaction to the song.

“Presenting to you the poster of our song aMadhanya’ that you guys have been waiting for!! From our hearts to yours … ‘the wedding love song’ arrives on 18th April.. can’t wait for you’ll to see and hear it @dishaparmar," wrote Rahul.

A few days back both Rahul and Disha posted wedding stills from the music video, which sparked off rumours of them tying the knot. In the picture, Disha could be seen donning bridal wear and staring into Rahul’s eyes who was clad in a sherwani.

Rahul was in the Bigg Boss 14 till earlier this year, when he realised his feelings for Disha and proposed to her.

In a recent conversation with ETimes, Rahul had opened up about their marriage saying that, “Well, there are some people jo chup chupake pyar karte hein but hum danke ki chot pe shaadi karenge.”

Disha, on the other hand, informed that the duo has not fixed a date owning to the pandemic.

