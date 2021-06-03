Rahul Vaidya Eulogizes Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Host Rohit Shetty, Calls Him ‘Boss Man’

Rahul Vaidya, who became a household name with his stint in the popular reality show Big Boss 14, is overcoming his fears and performing some incredible stunts in Cape Town as he shoots for Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. After Shweta Tiwari shared an appreciation post for the host of the show, Rahul also seems mighty impressed with the filmmaker. He posted some candid clicks with Rohit Shetty on social media and eulogized him as ‘Boss Man’.

Posting a gallery of photos on Instagram, Rahul was at his candid best with the filmmaker while striking a conversation with the director. Both dressed in exquisite athleisure dispensed effortless cool in the pictures. The singer heaped praises on the “Boss Man” and called him "as real as the emotions in his every film". Rahul expressed his respect and love for Rohit and concluded the post with a heart emoji.

It’s not the first time when Rahul seemed quite impressed by the brawny host. In a video in his earlier post, the singer shared the important message and advice of the filmmaker with his fans. Releasing the video, the singer quoted Rohit saying that there are various ways to make a donation but the greatest of them all is food. “If you offer money to someone, be it 1 crore or 2 crore, they will want more. However, if you give them food, after maybe 25 rotis, they will be satisfied.”

In earlier posts, Rahul had said that he is having a lot of fun while shooting for the show and performing dangerous stunts.

In earlier interviews, he shared feeling quite nervous and scared to perform stunts and thought he had made a mistake by coming on the show. But now, he finds it to be fun. Moreover, he has bonded well with everyone on the show.

