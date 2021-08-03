Rahul Vaidya Fans Demand Apology as He is Called 'Lakadbaggha' in Khatron Ke Khiladi Promo

Fans of singer Rahul Vaidya who have been busy watching Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 were left miffed on Monday after the show released one of its latest promos. As viewers got to watch their favourite celebrity contestants in the ongoing stunt/game show, one of its recent promos, featuring television actor Arjun Bijlani, did not go down too well with Rahul’s fans on social media.

On Monday, the show makers released a promo of an upcoming episode where Arjun compared his fellow contestants Shweta Tiwari and Rahul’s behaviour to certain animals. In the promo, Arjun says, “Yahaan aise ajeebo gareeb praani hai aapke to hosh ud jaayenge. Vo dekiye vo hai Shweta chalak lomdi ki tarah jise angoor nahi milte matlab agar stunt mein jeet nahi milti to use angoor khatte lagte hain. (Here you will find such strange people that you will be left surprised. Look at Shweta, she is a clever fox. If she does get the grapes, which means if she does not win a stunt, then she finds the grapes sour.)” Moving on to Rahul who is spotted taking a selfie, Arjun is heard saying, “Rahul ki shakal lakadbagge jaisi hai. Baaki usme aisi koi quality nahi hai. (Rahul’s face is like that of a hyena, there is no other quality in him).”

It was this commentmade by Arjun in the promo that left Rahul’s fans unhappy as they expressed their views on social media. With the Apologise To Rahul Vaidya hashtag trending on social media, fans expressed their disapproval of the promo. One of the users tweeted, “This shameful act is not acceptable.” Another user tweeted, “Not cool at all, we love Rahul. Don’t mess with him, Colors TV, you did enough in BB (Bigg Boss), not anymore.”

Some found the promo to be promoting “body-shaming” as one of the fans tweeted, “I'm not going to watch KKKafter this. This is so shameful of Colors TV to body shame popular actors and popular singers like this on national TV.”

What do you think of the promo?

