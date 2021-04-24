Rahul Vaidya Gets Kiss on His Cheek from Girlfriend Disha Parmar, Photo Goes Viral

Ever since Bigg Boss 14 ended and Rahul Vaidya confessed his love for girlfriend Disha Parmar, the couple has been sharing love-filled pictures with each other on their respective Instagram accounts. On Friday, Disha took to her Instagram account to share mushy photos with the singer. In one of the pictures, Disha can be seen kissing Rahul on his cheek as he puts up a cute smile on his face. Sharing the photos, Disha wrote, “Mickey & Minni." The actress also added a series of emojis in the caption including a purple heart, a rainbow, and a heart-shaped eyes emoji.

Rahul had confirmed to an online portal that they were planning to tie the knot by June this year but owing to the coronavirus pandemic situation they have postponed the wedding plan for now. The singer had earlier proposed marriage to Disha Parmar while on Bigg Boss 14.

Rahul told Times of India, “Both of us are calm people. We aren’t fussy at all. I have performed at a lot of weddings and have witnessed all the grandeur, which is why I would prefer mine to be simple and intimate. We will host a function for the fraternity later.”

