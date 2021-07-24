Rahul Vaidya Has a Classy Response When Asked About Raj Kundra's Arrest

Recently businessman and actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra was arrested for allegedly making and publishing pornography through apps. A lot of celebrities from Bollywood has reacted to the shocking development, while some have extended their thoughts to Shilpa and her family, others have asked for strict investigation in the matter. Recently, Bigg Boss 14fame Rahul Vaidya was asked by the paparazzi about his reaction to the arrest. The newly-wed, however, refused to take sides and gave a classy response.

He said, “I don’t want to comment anything on this. I just hope everyone stays happy. I hope nobody gets into controversy. Everyone is already worried and in a bad mood due to Covid-19. I just hope everyone gets to work. Let all controversies end and let there only be happiness. It’s difficult but let everyone have a positive approach.” He further added that his Bigg Boss housemate Rakhi Sawant can answer further question. Rahul also wished Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin luck for their new song.

Meanwhile, Rahul recently tied the knot with his fiancée Disha Parmar. The couple tied the knot in a gorgeous ceremony in Mumbai, followed by a reception and Sangeet, in the presence of family and friends.

The former Indian Idol 1 contestant made headlines when he proposed to Disha on national television during Bigg Boss 14. The actress accepted his proposal when she visited the show as his connection.

