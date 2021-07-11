Rahul Vaidya Has This to Say on Indian Idol 12 Controversy

Former Indian Idol contestant Rahul Vaidya has opened up on the controversy that the singing reality show has been mired in of late. Brushing off the readers’ memory, let it be recalled that when Amit Kumar Ganguly appeared on the show recently as a special judge for an episode based on his father Kishore Kumar, he remarked that he was asked to praise the contestants and not point out their mistakes. Amit had also shared that he did not like many if the contestants’ performances.

Now, former Indian Idol contestant Rahul Vaidya has also shared his views on what he thinks of the makers asking the judges to be lenient in their verdict. He told ETimes, “I really don’t know what really happens now on the show. I had read somewhere that one of the guests had commented that he was asked to praise the contestants. I feel all the singers on the show are good singers. There’s no denying their talent. Eventually, what happens at the end of the day the show is made from an entertainment point of view. The show is made to make people hear the singers but it also has an entertainment quotient attached to it."

He further said, “If any guest judge was asked to praise a contestant and not criticise what is the big deal in that. I don’t know why people are making such a big fuss about it. I also heard there was some romantic angle going on in the show, it was done for fun. He was not told to marry the contestant at a gun point. Why such a big deal, the show has been running for the last 6-7 months, and this is done just for entertainment."

Rahul meanwhile emerged as the runner up in Bigg Boss 14 and will next feature in stunt based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. He is also set to tie the knot with Disha Parmar on July 16.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here