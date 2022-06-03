Rahul Vaidya Hugs and Kisses Disha Parmar As They Go On a Date; Check Their Cutest Pictures

Television actress Disha Parmar and singer Rahul Vaidya, often drop adorable pictures on their social media handles. On Friday, Bade Achhe Lagte Hai actress took to her official Instagram account and shared a glimpse of her dinner date with hubby Rahul. She dropped three pictures in which she can be seen posing with the love of her life.

In the first click, Rahul can be seen hugging Disha from behind as he also makes a goofy face. Disha, on the other hand, simply smiles looking at the camera. In another picture, Rahul can be seen kissing his wife on her cheek. In the third picture, the two look adorably at the lens. While Disha wore a maroon top paired with blue denim, Rahul sported a dapper look in a white t-shirt. Dropping the pictures, Disha wrote, “Date Night with Boo”.

Several fans and friends took to the comment section of Disha’s post and showered love on the couple. Bigg Boss 11 fame Vikas Gupta also dropped red heart emojis. Disha’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hai co-star Shubhaavi Choksey also wrote, “Too tooooo cute touch wood”.

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya’s love story is known to all. The two celebrities tied the knot in July last year in presence of their family members and friends. Rahul confessed his love for Disha while he was in the Bigg Boss 14 house. Later, Disha visited the controversial reality show during the family week and accepted Rahul’s proposal.

On the work front, Disha Parmar is currently seen in Bade Acche Lagte Hai along with Nakuul Mehta. In the show, she plays the role of Priya whereas Nakuul essays the role of her husband, Ram Kapoor. On the other hand, Rahul Vaidya recently released his song ‘Naughty Balam’. He was also seen in the last season of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

