Rahul Vaidya: I've Been Offered Main Lead in Two Big TV Shows, But I'm More Keen on Web Series

Singer Rahul Vaidya turned a year older today (September 23). The singer rose to fame from Indian Idol Season 1 and went on to gain immense popularity with his participation in Bigg Boss 14. He is currently seen on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, where he is among the top five finalists.

Rahul said, “I go by my heart. People go by their minds. I do every and any show that I take up with full heart. And, that’s why I have a great time. And I am happy that during both the reality shows, Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi, people have given me so much of love. I am so happy."

The singer, who has become a household name, said that he is receiving offers to act in television shows. He was recently approached for two big television shows. “I have been offered main lead in two of upcoming very big television shows. But my life is already full of commitments with music. And I think I am not programmed to do television, wake up everyday and leave home at 7.30 am and come back by 9.30 pm. My hands are already full with music and I am very happy with it. However, I am fine with doing a web series with 30-45 days of shoot. And, it is something I can still accommodate," he said.

After shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town, the singer returned to Mumbai and married his friend and actress Disha Parmar whom he had proposed marriage to on Bigg Boss 14.

He said, “Disha is married more to the show (Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2) than to me. She spends more time with the show than she does with me (laughs). When two like-minded people get married, it becomes very easy. When she leaves home, we keep in touch through calls and video calls. And then, whenever we get free time we spend time with each other."

The singer rang in his 33rd birthday in the Maldives with his wife. He had shared, “We are going to be in Maldives. It’s our honeymoon-come-birthday.”

