Rahul Vaidya Jokes He Has Been Working Hard for a Baby, Disha Parmar Says 'We Should Wait'

Popular television couple Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar tied the knot last year. Ever since their fans have been curious to know when they will be starting a family. Good for them because Rahul seems to have an answer. In a recent interview, he joked that he is ready to welcome a baby ‘tomorrow’ with his wife Disha. Talking to Bollywood Bubble, he said, “I toh want it tomorrow, trust me, bro. Main toh pehle din se bol raha hoon (I have been vocal about it since day one) and I have been working hard also."

Meanwhile, Disha had the most adorable reaction to it. She said, “Listen, it has just been seven-eight months, we should wait."

Rahul later added that it is entirely Disha’s call. “Whenever she is okay and ready. I think it’s a big challenge for a woman because her life completely changes, right? So I would want to give her complete freedom and the right to choose when she wants it," he added.

Meanwhile, Disha and Rahul appeared together on an ad to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Sharing the video on Instagram, Rahul wrote, “My valentine’s day plans are to be in full of style with @dishaparmar."

Rahul and Disha fell in love during Bigg Boss 14 and the former had proposed to the latter on national television on the show. The couple tied the knot on July 16 last year.

Rahul’s first reality show was Indian Idol, following which the singer held shows and concerts all across the world but was the cut-off from the TV-watching audience. The singer, who has been part of two reality shows recently, stated that being part of Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi took him to every household again.

Disha, on the other hand, can be seen in the show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 where she stars opposite Nakkul Mehta.

