Rahul Vaidya Might Write a Rap in Praise of Shweta Tiwari, Posts This Picture on Instagram

Contestants of the upcoming reality television show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 can be seen indulging in some behind the scenes fun at Cape Town in South Africa. In the upcoming season of this stunt performing show, hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, several television celebrities will be seen taking up the adrenaline-rushing tasks. While viewers wait to see what stunts their favourite celebrities will perform, social media is keeping the fans updated with all the happy moments that the contestants are creating in the coastal city.

On Friday, former Bigg Boss season 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya was seen twinning with Shweta Tiwari. The actress had won the fourth season of Bigg Boss in 2011. Rahul shared the picture on his Instagram handle where he was seen in a white tracksuit with a Qawwali cap, while Shweta paired her white crop top with light blue loose denim pants. Captioning the post, Rahul wrote in Hindi poetic style that he has confirmed that this girl, pointing towards Shweta, is "fire" and he will write a lengthy rap dedicated to her because he too is a renowned poet.

The singer shared another glimpse of his stay at Cape Town on his Instagram handle on Saturday. Rahul’s latest post was dedicated to the boys of Khatron ke Khiladi. Sharing a series of pictures, the singer showed his followers and fans how he is getting along with his fellow contestants -Abhinav Shukla, Varun Sood, Arjun Bijlani, and Vishal Aditya Singh. The group of men were seen sharing a laugh as they were captured by the camera in a candid shot. Rahul mentioned in the caption that even though the pictures may seem out of focus and blurred, their feelings for each other is pretty clear.

The show will start airing on Colors television from July 12. The winner of the show will be awarded a trophy and prize money.

