Rahul Vaidya Misses Fiancée Disha Parmar, as He Shoots for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

Singer Rahul Vaidya is presently shooting in South Africa’s Cape Town for the upcoming season of the adventure-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. And he is missing fiancée, actress Disha Parmar who is currently in Mumbai. Despite being miles apart, Rahul never misses a chance to profess his love for Disha. On Friday, he shared a mushy post dedicated to Disha in which Rahul revealed how terribly he is missing her.

The singer dropped two throwback pictures on Instagram in which the couple is winning in black. While the actress has paired it with grey track pants, Rahul can be seen teaming it with a pair of white pyjamas. Through the caption, Rahul expressed that he is badly missing Disha. The actress was quick to respond to the post and wrote that she is missing him more. She also dropped a series of sad faces and crying emojis.

The couple’s fans and friends have showered love on the post and many have dropped hearts and love-struck emojis in the comments section. The upload has garnered more than 3 lakh likes. Television actress Roshmi Banik has also appreciated the snap.

The singer, 33, often keeps sharing updates from the sets of the reality show. This time in an orange outfit. Apart from his fans, Rahul had managed to impress Disha as well with his outing. In the comment space, the actress called him hot.

Coming back to Khatron Ke Khiladi, the show is expected to premiere in the month of July. Abhinav Shulka, Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari, Nikki Tamboli, Sana Makbul are also part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

