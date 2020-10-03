Rahul Vaidya or Nishant Malkhani? Fans Scratching Their Heads as Bigg Boss 14 Teases New Contestant

The controversial reality show Bigg Boss returns for its fourteenth season tonight. Hosted by Salman Khan, it will see a dozen contestants ready to enter the house amid much fanfare. During the premiere, the actor will introduce the housemates who will be secluded from the world for 100 days to see who survives till the end.

Ahead of the show's launch, Colors tweeted a short clip highlighting the silhouette of a contestant and Twitter is going crazy trying to figure out the identity of the person.

Sharing the clip on Twitter, Colors wrote, "Sirf ghungroo hi nahi, iss baar entertainment ke record bhi tutenge with #BB14!"

While a number of suggestions have cropped up, the two that seem to have taken a fancy with twitterati are Rahul Vaidya and Nishant Malkhani.

Second runner-up of the first season of Indian Idol, Rahul Vaidya is an accomplished singer in the industry, while Nishant Malkhani is a television actor with several shows to his credit, including Ram Milaayi Jodi and Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega.

There have been users who have said that the person shown in the clip must be Rahul Vaidya. However, a vast majority have said it must be Nishant Malkhani.

While one user wrote, Nishant Malkhani is on fire (with relevant emoji), another posted, "Keep Shining Nish Hamara Hero is gonna shine."

A third user posted, "Awesome NISHANT All the Best for BB NISHANT... you are Just wow... waiting for you.”

Here’s who Twitter users though the person was:

I am think rahul vaidya — Lamia Afroz (@LamiaAfroz2) October 3, 2020

Awesome ❤️ NISHANT All the Best for BB❤️❤️❤️ NISHANT... you are Just wow... waiting for you ❤️❤️ — Dr Ananya (@ananya_dr) October 3, 2020

My favorite nishant malkhani — Aanya sharma (@aanyashvm) October 3, 2020

Nishant Singh Malkhani — Kabeer ⚡ (@Sanskariladka78) October 3, 2020

Ahead of the premiere, Salman Khan teased his fans about the new season of the reality show by sharing his picture from the sets. ,The actor took to Instagram to post a picture of himself sporting an all-black outfit and a face mask. Sharing the photo, he wrote, "#BiggBoss14 coming to you this weekend..."

The celebrities who are expected to be entering the Bigg Boss 14 house include Jaan Kumar Sanu, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Eijaz Khan, Rahul Vaidya, Gia Manek, Pavitra Punia, Nishant Singh Malkhani, Jasmin Bhasin, Sara Gurpal, Nikki Tamboli and Shehzad Deol.