Rahul Vaidya Pens Moving Note to Fans After Exiting Bigg Boss 14: You All Made Me Feel So Loved

In a shocking turn of events, singer Rahul Vaidya exited Bigg Boss 14 house on Sunday's episode of Weekend Ka Vaar hosted by Salman Khan. Rahul cited "homesickness" as the reason for quitting the show. "I haven't spent a day without my family in my entire life and I am mentally strong but not without family. I do not agree that I did not perform because of lack of interest. I mean this straight from the heart, I want to leave because I do not want some deserving candidate to leave."

Rahul apologised to his fans, the makers of the show as well as the host Salman Khan and added, "I am sorry if I am upsetting my fans but this I do not think I can stay here without my family. Another thing is that I do not have any strong bond with anyone, someone with whom I can share my feelings. I find it worthless staying in a situation like this."

A day after exiting the show, Rahul has penned an emotional note to his fans for their relentless love and support to him throughout his Bigg Boss journey.

"To all my fans & well-wishers, This journey that I embarked upon has been nothing short of a dream. From the trends to all the messages I received.. you all made me feel so loved. I’m so glad that I could entertain you all and seeing your response has made me realise how huge our fandom has become. Your relentless love, support & admiration has been overwhelming and I can’t thank you all enough. BIG LOVE AND BLESSINGS TO YOU ALL, Aapka Rahul Vaidya," he wrote alongside a series of pictures.

Rahul was hailed as one of the strongest contestants this season. He earned a huge fan base on social media, thanks to his entertaining skills and outspoken nature. Rahul also declared his love for Disha Parmar on the show and even proposed marriage to her. He was nominated alongside Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina Dilaik for eviction. Turned out, Rahul wasn't the least voted contestant. Salman Khan told Rahul that he wasn't voted out by the audiences and was one of the finalists till the singer announced his decision to quit the show.