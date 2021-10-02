Rahul Vaidya Performs Intimate Dance With His 'Sundar Haseena' Disha Parmar in Maldives

Rahul Vaidya recently celebrated his birthday in the Maldives with his wife Disha Parmar and their close friends. The singer, who returned to Mumbai on September 26, has now shared a romantic video of him dancing with Disha in the island nation. Rahul captioned the video: “Wo Haseena Badi Sunder @dishaparmar." (sic)

In the video, Rahul and Disha can be seen performing an intimate dance while the ‘Sach Keh Raha Hai’ song cover plays in the background. Disha looks stunning in a black bikini top which she teams with Fuschia pink shrug and pants. Rahul looks dapper in a printed shirt and denim.

On Rahul’s birthday, Disha shared several photos with him and penned an emotional caption as well. Disha wrote, “Happy Birthday to the Love of My Life! Am lucky that I got you! @rahulvaidyarkv."

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar tied the knot on July 16 in the presence of their families and friends. Rahul, who realised his love for Disha during his stint on Bigg Boss 14, had popped the question when he was still in the BB house.

Meanwhile, Disha Parmar has reunited with her Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara co-star Nakul Mehta for the second season of Bade Acche Lagte Hain. The show deals with how two unlikely people find love and get married. In the first season of the show, Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar had essayed the lead roles of Ram and Priya.

