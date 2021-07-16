Rahul Vaidya Poses All Smiles with Aly Goni Ahead of His Wedding, See Pic

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are going to be man and wife soon. their wedding festivities have kicked off on Friday noon and are going to continue well into the evening. Rahul had earlier clarified that his wedding to Disha will be an intimate affair, attended only by his close friends and family. An image of Rahul’s Bigg Boss 14 housemate Aly posing with him has surfaced on social media.

Related: Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar Wedding LIVE Updates: First Pics of Disha, Rahul As Bride And Groom

Both Rahul and his mate Aly are dressed in traditional wedding attires. Take a look.

Aly also took to Instagram Stories to share glimpses from the wedding. In the videos shared by Aly, Rahul can be seen dancing with his friends. He is dressed in golden kurta pajama for his big day. Singer Toshi Sabri, who had entered the Bigg Boss house to support Rahul in Family Week is seen dancing with the groom among others. On the other hand, Disha makes an entry in red saree and heavy jewellery. The wedding is taking place at Grand Hyatt in Mumbai.

Aly and his girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin are also supposed to present a dance number during the event.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here