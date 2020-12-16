Rahul Vaidya Re-enters Bigg Boss 14, Girlfriend Disha Parmar Says 'Hero Aa Gaya'

A week after taking a voluntary exit from Bigg Boss 14, singer Rahul Vaidya is back on the show. Rahul left the house, claiming that he was feeling "homesick". He had also apologised to his fans and said that he felt it was 'worthless' staying on the show because he did not share "a strong bond" with any of the contestants.

Tuesday's episode saw Rahul's grand re-entry on the show, with fans celebrating his comeback on social media. Rahul's girlfriend, actress Disha Parmar also shared her excitement on Twitter. She tweeted, "Hero aa gaya." In another post, sharing Rahul's video message for his fans, Disha wrote, "King RKV is back."

Hero aa gaya! — Disha Parmar (@disha11parmar) December 15, 2020

KING RKV IS BACK https://t.co/U7QHLLniyg — Disha Parmar (@disha11parmar) December 15, 2020

On Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar, Rahul Vaidya's re-entry in the house was left on the contestants. They all said that he should re-enter the house. During the episode, the show's host, superstar Salman Khan asked him some tough questions on his voluntary exit from Bigg Boss. Salman asked him if he was scared that we would get less votes than Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin, and if he quit to avoid the embarrassing situation. Rahul denied it and said that he would never do something like that. He also said that the only reason was that he was missing his parents.