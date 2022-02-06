Rahul Vaidya Recalls Old Conversation With Lata Mangeshkar, Affectionately Refers to Her as 'Bharat Mata'

The melody’s queen, Lata Mangeshkar, passed away on February 16, 2022, at the age of 92. On Sunday, the singer will be cremated with full state honours in Mumbai’s Shivaji Park. At her funeral in Mumbai’s Shivaji Park, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the late singer. Several Bollywood singers and actors took to social media to express their grief at the loss of the legend.

Rahul Vaidya posted a video of one of his conversations with Lata Didi, describing her as “exactly what he imagined ‘Bharat Mata’ would look like."

Vaidya took to Instagram to express his grief over the death of the legendary singer. The singer captioned the throwback video with a heartfelt message that read, “Om shanti 🙏🏼 Lata ji you’ve left us today but your voice will remain till the time the world exists. I believe that the Gods wanted u to sing for them so they took you. Beyond sad.. 😔 Live happily here after maa saraswati ❤️😇".

This personal and candid interview dates back to 2013 when Rahul Vaidya interviewed Lata Mangeshkar Ji at her home for a charity event for Uttarakhand. He shared a clip from one of the duo’s conversations in which Rahul Vaidya mentioned that he had seen the image of ‘Bharat Mata’ as a woman in a saree since his childhood and that Mangeshkar looked exactly like her as she wore an elegant white saree with orange and green borders.

During the interview, Lata Ji sang two lines from her most famous patriotic song, ‘Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon,’ which moved everyone, including Rahul, and transported them back to the day India gained independence in 1947. The legendary singer complimented him on his singing and told him she was very proud of him and happy for his success in life.

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya attended her funeral at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park and paid his respects to the singer.

