Rahul Vaidya Receives Death Treats For 'Garbe Ki Raat,' to Rectify Lyrics of Song

Singer and Bigg Boss 14 finalist Rahul Vaidya recently released a song called Garbe Ki Raat for the festival season. The song, starring Nia Sharma has gone viral and is much loved by the singer’s fans. However, a section of people in the country have taken offence to it since it has a mention of “Shri Mogal Maa" a revered deity from Gujarat. Fans of the deity have protested the song. Now, the singer’s team has revealed that Rahul is getting death threats for the song. However, they also added that the lyrics will be rectified in a few days.

Rahul Vaidya’s team issued a statement which read, “Yes it true these messages and calls have gone up in number since last night, the messages speak about having Rahul Vaidya killed, beaten and filing FIRs against him to have him arrested and so on. While we would like to maintain that the mention of the deity was done with respect and did not mean to hurt anyone’s sentiments."

The statement further read, “However understanding the fact that the mention has not gone down too well with a certain section of people we respect that and are working to get it rectified at our level. We urge everyone who has taken offence to this to allow us a few days as the platform we have released the song on will take at least a few days to adjust the rectification. Rest assured we respect the emotions and sentiments of all those who have raised their concern and are diligently working towards rectifying it.

Meanwhile, Rahul was last seen on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The stunt-based reality show was won by actor Arjun Bijlani this season.

