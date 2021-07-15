Rahul Vaidya Responds as Paparazzi Tell Him They've Got 'Tests' Done to Be at the DisHul Wedding

With Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s wedding day nearing, excitement is in the air, not just for the couple but for fans and followers alike. Ever since the singer proposed to his lady love on national television, fans have set their eyes on their wedding date, which is on Friday, July 16. Now, a video has gone viral where paparazzi can be seen approaching the formal Bigg Boss contestant telling him that they have got tested for coronavirus to attend his wedding.

As Rahul steps out of his car, he is snapped by the paparazzi. While some were congratulating him, one said, “Hum log sab aa rahe hain shaadi mein. Corona checkup bhi karaa liya hai (We will be there at your wedding. We have got our coronavirus checkup done too)."

In response, Rahul smiled at them and flashed a thumbs-up sign before leaving. Meanwhile, the wedding celebrations started with the Mehendi ceremony. A picture shared by a fan page of the couple shows Disha putting on Mehendi, while dressed in a gorgeous pink suit and gold earrings. Behind her, the word ‘Dulhania’ or bride, is written.

While the wedding has been on cards for quite some time now, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic kept delaying it. However, now that the wedding festivities have already begun, Disha cannot seem to hold back her excitement for the big day. In an interview with Pinkvilla, the actress said that it has been a great feeling to see it finally happening after a long wait.

Disha added that she is looking forward to everything about the wedding day, from the moment she gets dressed to jaimala to vidhis and finally become a married couple. She said, “I can’t wait to start my life with him. I think it’s going to be the best day of my life, and nothing will beat this."

