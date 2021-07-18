Rahul Vaidya Reveals How Family Members Pranked Him on First Night With Disha Parmar

Singer and Bigg Boss finalist Rahul Vaidya and actress Disha Parmar recently got married in a grand ceremony with their friends and family in attendance. Pictures and videos from the couple’s wedding and reception quickly went viral online. On the morning of 17th Rahul and Disha hosted a private function for their family members, where the couple thanked them for being a part of their big day.

While speaking to their family, Rahul narrated a hilarious incident from his first night with Disha. He revealed that his maternal uncle and cousins pranked him by entering their room at 3 AM in the night as well as 8’o clock in the morning.

After the ceremony, the couple also hosted a grand Sangeet event for their friends and industry colleagues. Rahul and Disha could be seen dancing to Hawaayein from Jab Harry Met Sejal. In a video shared by Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani, Rahul can be seen serenading Disha. Rahul can be heard singing the hit Bollywood song ‘Ruk ja o dil deewane.’ He then says in the video, “I can touch her now, she is my wife," after which Disha and their relatives can be seen laughing.

A fan-page of the couple also shared slow-motion videos of them looking fabulous in their Sangeet outfits.

Meanwhile, Rahul made headlines when he proposed to Disha on her birthday on national television during Bigg Boss 14. The actress accepted his proposal when she visited the show as his connection.

