Rahul Vaidya Reveals When Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Will Air on TV

Singer and Bigg Boss 14 finalist Rahul Vaidya is currently participating in another reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, which is being shot in Cape Town. Rahul recently took to Instagram to share new pictures from the city and also revealed when the show will air on television.

He wrote, “Started this once in a life time experience called Khatron Ke khiladi yesterday! It’s unexplainable how I feel being a part of this incredible show. Can’t wait for u all to see it in July on @colorstv (Mask off only for clicking the pics)."

He also shared a series of group pictures with Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani, Anushka Sen, Aastha Gill and Sourabh Raaj Jain. He added that they took their masks off only for clicking pictures.

Rahul, who has a large following on social media, also shared a vlog about his experience on his YouTube channel. Rahul revealed that he has decided to document his journey from the show regularly. The video featured Shweta Tiwari, Divyanka Tripathi as well as Nikki Tamboli, Arjun Bijlani and his Bigg Boss 14 housemate Abhinav Shukla. It is noteworthy that Rahul and Abhinav had a tense relationship in Bigg Boss 14.

Meanwhile, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will be hosted by Rohit Shetty. The participants include Rahul Vaidya, Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani, Abhinav Shukla, Vishal Aditya Singh, Anushka Sen, Varun Sood, Aastha Gill, Nikki Tamboli Sana Makbul, Maheck Chahal and Sourabh Raaj Jain.

