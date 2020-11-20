Rahul Vaidya Sends Birthday Wishes to Sakshi Singh Dhoni

MS Dhoni’s wife, Sakshi celebrated her 32nd birthday with her husband and their daughter, Ziva on November 19. Several wishes for Sakshi Singh Dhoni are flooding the social media platforms since yesterday. Singer Rahul Vaidya has also sent his greetings for the birthday girl. Rahul’s team has shared a special post on his behalf on social media as he is currently a contestant in Bigg Boss 14.

The throwback shared on Instagram was a selfie featuring Rahul with Sakshi and MS Dhoni. “Wishing our dearest @sakshisingh_r a very happy birthday from #TeamRKV. Sending lots of love and good wishes your way️#SakshiSingh #Dhoni #HappyBirthday,” reads the caption of the post.

Sakshi reshared the post on her Instagram stories and thanked for the wish.

Several close friends joined Sakshi’s birthday bash in Dubai. Tennis star, Sania Mirza was also present with her husband, Shoaib Malik and sister, Anam.

Coming back to Bigg Boss, Rahul proposed his ladylove, Disha Parmar for marriage on national television. The singer wished the TV actress on her birthday on November 11. He wore a white T-shirt which had 'Happy Birthday Disha' written on it. He asked her 'Will you marry me?' with a ring.

For the last two weeks, Rahul and several viewers are eagerly waiting for Disha’s response. Rahul seems to be getting restless by the day and cannot wait to know Disha’s answer. He even asked Bigg Boss host, actor Salman Khan if she has replied to his proposal.

In the latest episode, Rahul urged his friends Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni, Eijaz Khan and Jaan Kumar Sanu to ask his girlfriend to deliver her answer through any medium. They all obliged his request and went one after another addressing Disha on camera. They requested Disha to accept Rahul’s proposal and say yes soon.