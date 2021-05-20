Rahul Vaidya Serenades Disha Parmar on Live Session, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin Join in

Singer and Bigg Boss 14 finalist Rahul Vaidya, who is currently in Cape Town shooting for the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11, went live with girlfriend Disha Parwar. The duo was later joined by Aly Goni. During the live session, Rahul sang Tera Intezar for Disha and she seemed to get emotional, but when asked by one of their fans whether she was crying, the latter clarified that her face is like that and she wasn’t crying. It was an adorable moment for all Rahul-Disha fans.

The three of them had fun during the live session with fans as they tried on different Instagram filters. TV queen Jasmin Bhasin, who is spending quality time with Aly in Jammu also made a guest appearance in the live conversation. Both Aly and Rahul pulled Jasmin’s leg by calling her Naagin. The actress was part of the popular TV show Naagin season 4, directed by Ekta Kapoor.

Rahul, Aly, and Disha covered various topics during the live session, they not shared with fans information about the projects they are working on but also disclosed their plans ahead.

When Aly asked Rahul to win the show and make him proud, the singer shared that he has performed well in all the tasks that came along his way. Talking more about the show, Rahul shared how difficult the reality show is and owing to the COVID-19 crisis, they don’t get the opportunity to step out for sightseeing. He further revealed that the participants, including him, will be staying in Cape Town for 45 days in order to complete the shooting of the show.

Aly, who recently featured in the song Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega opposite girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin, informed that the duo will be soon leaving for Kashmir to visit his Nani and the rest of the family. A cute bond was seen between Aly and Disha during the live, as the former addressed the latter as Bhabhi.

Talking about KKK 11, it has 12 contestants including Shweta Tiwari, Varun Sood, Abhinav Shukla, Sana Makbul, Divyanka Tripathi, and Anushka Sen. According to reports of all, Rahul is the highest paid contestant. The reality show, hosted by Rohit Shetty is likely to go on-air in July.

