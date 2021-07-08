Rahul Vaidya Shares Glimpses of Pre-Wedding Celebrations with Disha Parmar on Social Media

It was in the last season of Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss when singer Rahul Vaidya expressed his feelings towards girlfriend and TV actress Disha Parmar on national television. The talented singer was announced first-runner up in the finale and after his stint in Bigg Boss, things have been pretty smooth for the lovely couple. Disha and Rahul never fail to give their fans couple goals by posting adorable photos and videos together. And, the couple recently gave their fans one more reason to rejoice — Rahul and Disha are all set to tie the knot on July 16 and have shared their wedding invite on social media.

Keeping in mind the pandemic, the pair have decided to keep their wedding an intimate affair with only family members and close friends in attendance. With just a few days left for the ceremonies to begin, the pair and their friends have started to prepare for their performances. Going by their social media handles, the wedding preparations and celebrations are in full swing. Rahul recently gave a glimpse of the same through one of his stories. He posted a boomerang video that had his loved ones dancing in joy and expressed his excitement as he said that he is glad that the wedding is finally happening.

Rahul and Disha lived their wedding a few months back as they featured in a music video as a bride and groom. The song Madhanya expresses the feelings of a bride beginning the next phase of her life as she leaves behind her loved ones and also talks about the promises a husband makes to his wife. The music video has garnered 19 million views so far and was embraced by one and all.

Meanwhile, the singer recently returned from Cape Town after wrapping the shoot for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The show will premier on July 17 and fans are looking forward to seeing Rahul and other contestants participating in some deadly stunts.

