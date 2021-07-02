Rahul Vaidya Shares Pics of Fiancée Disha Parmar with His Proposal T-shirts, Fans Elated

Bigg Boss Season 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya confessed his feelings for lady love Disha Parmar on national television during his stint in the reality show. Recently, he took to Instagram to share the t-shirt that he had wore while proposing to Disha in the show on her birthday. The white round neck t-shirt reads ‘Marry Me?!’ on one side, while the other side had 'HBD Disha’ written on it, with a heart symbol in between.

He shared a series of photos in which Disha can be seen making quirky faces while holding the t-shirt. Rahul also shared a boomerang video in the last slide, in which Disha is flipping the t-shirt to show the text written on both sides. In the caption of the post, he went on to mention that he wants to frame this t-shirt. He wrote, “A T-shirt I can never ever forget….had proposed to my girl using this. Gonna frame it.”

Disha has reacted to the love-filled post by writing, “I am just so lucky to have you." Rahul’s friend and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Aly Gony has also dropped a heart emoji in the comments section. Rakhi Sawant too hascongratulated the couple.

Rahul has also posted a boomerang video in his Instagram Stories. He has tagged Disha in it and has added a heart emoji after her username. Disha reshared the Stories with text, "Best best ever." She has completed her post by adding two maroon heart and two rainbow emojis.

The text on the t-shirt has been written with a lipstick. Aly and Kavita Kaushik on the show had helped Rahul to write the text on the T-shirt. Rahul had confessed his feelings on November 11 in front of all contestants in the Bigg Boss house.

Apart trying his luck in reality singing shows and Bigg Boss, Rahul is up for another adventure as the singer is one of the contestants on upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Rahul had been in Cape Town for the shooting of the KKK11. Other popular contestants on the show include Arjun Bijlani, Shweta Tiwari and Abhinav Shukla, among others. The show will be hosted by Rohit Shetty.

