Rahul Vaidya Steals a Kiss from Disha Parmar As They Celebrate Holi Together, See Pics

On the occasion of Holi, Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya has shared a series of romantic photos with his girlfriend Disha Parmar. The singer has also wished his fans and followers ‘Happy Holi’ and requested them to stay home and safe, owing to the coronavirus pandemic. In the photos, Rahul and Disha can be seen celebrating Holi in all-white attires. Rahul is also seen stealing a kiss from Disha in one pic. Posting the images, Rahul wrote, “Wishing you all a very happy Holi, from me and mine to you and yours! Stay home & Stay safe everyone! Celebrate with your family and don’t forget to eat all the mithaisss!"

Rahul and Disha are likely to get married soon. Rahul recently confirmed to an online portal that they are planning to tie the knot by June this year. The singer had earlier proposed marriage to Disha Parmar while on Bigg Boss 14.

Rahul told Times of India, “We are still in the process of finalising a date, but marriage will happen in three to four months. Both of us are calm people. We aren’t fussy at all. I have performed at a lot of weddings and have witnessed all the grandeur, which is why I would prefer mine to be simple and intimate. We will host a function for the fraternity later.”