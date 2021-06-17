Rahul Vaidya Thinking of Exiting Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Just Like Bigg Boss 14?

Singer Rahul Vaidya is currently a participant on Rohit Shetty hosted show Khatron Ke Khiladi. The unit and other actors are filming for the 11th season in Cape Town. Rahul had an infamous moment during the Bigg Boss 14 journey where took a voluntary exit for sometime and cited missing his family as the reason. After a brief stay outside the Bigg Boss house, he returned to the show and even made it among the top two contenders. But he lost to Rubina Dilaik. Meanwhile, Rahul was criticised by the audiences for his moody turn while on the reality show.

Now, Rahul recently brought back the incident to people’s minds when he had a social media banter with girlfriend Disha Parmar. Taking to Instagram, Disha shared a throwback candid image of them, in which they could be seen smiling at each other. She captioned the post, “Counting the Days now.. Can you just come back already? #countdownbegins." Rahul and Disha are seen standing next to each other in the lovely picture, wearing black outfits, in front of an off-white wall adorned with photo frames.

Replying to Disha’s post, Rahul Vaidya commented with, “Bas aa gaya (almost reached)…. 3 2 1” at first. In another comment, he wrote, “Soch raha hoon ye show bhi exit kar doon (thinking of exiting this show too).. miss you @dishaparmar (sic).”

Khatron Ke Khiladi host Rohit Shetty has announced recently that the show will be airing soon.

