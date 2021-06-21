Rahul Vaidya to Tie the Knot with Disha Parmar Soon?

Rahul Vaidya confessed his love for Disha Parmar during his stint in the popular reality show Bigg Boss season 14. Ever since the actress has accepted his proposal, the couple’s fans are eagerly waiting for the two to tie the knot. While there were speculations that the couple will exchange vows in the month of June, it seems the wedding is not on the cards yet.

Speaking to Etimes, Rahul opened about his marriage plans and revealed that the pandemic has played a spoilsport and they have to push the wedding date quite a few times. “Owing to the ongoing crisis, we can invite only 25 people, while I would want at least my close relatives and friends in attendance,” he added and revealed that he would announce the date soon.

A few months back when Rahul was contesting in Bigg Boss 14, Rahul’s mother had revealed in an interview that both the families had finalised and started doing small preparations for the wedding. She elaborated that they are waiting for Rahul to come home. The moment he would be out, they would decide and finalize the dates. His mother had further added that they would have a June wedding.

While confirming the same, Rahul too revealed that they were still in the process of finalising a date. And they wanted to have a simple and intimate wedding as Rahul said that he had witnessed all the grandeur while performing on other’s weddings. He further said that he will host a function for their friends and peers in the industry later.

Talking about her love for the singer, Disha admitted that she was taken by surprise when Rahul’s proposal came all of a sudden during his stint in the reality show. She mentioned that she was celebrating her birthday with friends when a promo of Rahul’s proposal broke on television. She was left surprised after the proposal as she had no idea that Rahul would do something like that. She mentioned that although there was no denying that she liked him, she was shocked as they were not dating. It took a little time for things to sink in when he straight away proposed for marriage to her. The news even left her family surprised.

