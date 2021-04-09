Rahul Vaidya Wants to Marry Disha Parmar 'Danke Ki Chot Pe', Actress Gives Wedding Update

When singer and Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya proposed to his ladylove Disha Parmar on national television and wrote ‘Marry Me’ on his t-shirt to make her birthday special, fans were elated. Disha entered the Bigg Boss house on Valentine’s day to accept his proposal which further increased the fan’s curiosity about their marriage.

To their relief, the duo has finally spilled the beans about their wedding plans. In a recent conversation with ETimes, Rahul said, “Well, there are some people jo chup chupake pyar karte hein but hum danke ki chot pe shaadi karenge." Earlier, the singer’s mother had revealed that her son would get married in the month of June.

However, Disha informed that they have not decided the date yet, owing to the pandemic. She said, “We haven’t put a date to our wedding yet. Honestly, we wanted to, but COVID started spreading again. We will plan the wedding accordingly."

The couple keeps posting a lot of cute pictures on their social media handles, and recently they set couple goals as they dressed up as groom and bride for a music video. Rahul and Disha will soon be seen together in a music video that has a wedding as the theme. They earlier collaborated on a music video in 2019. The track titled Yaad Teri became a hit and has almost 40 million views on YouTube.

