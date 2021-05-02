Rahul Vaidya Worried About Tasks on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: I'm Scared of Water and Snakes

After being a Bigg Boss 14 finalist, Rahul Vaidya is all set to try his luck at another major reality show - Khatron Ke Khiladi. Interacting with paparazzi in Mumbai recently, the singer said that they will be flying to Cape Town soon to shoot for the adventure reality show. However, he confessed that he is worried about the tasks on the show because he has a fear of snakes and water.

“Ab maine haan toh bol diya but mujhe saap se darr lagta hai, mujhe paani se darr lagta hai, so I really don’t know main udhar kya karne waala hoon (I have agreed to the show, but I’m scared of snakes and water, so I really don’t know what I’ll be doing there)," he said.

He later added to Aajtak, “I am very scared of water. If a stunt requires me to be in water and I start drowning, I don’t know what will happen to me. I don’t know how to swim. Swimming pools just have three-foot water in it but in Khatron Ke Khiladi, you have to be in a sea and that’s what I am really scared of. I am also scared of snakes. In fact, I am scared of everything. However, now that I have said yes to the show, I will face my fears."

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam