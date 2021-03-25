Rahul Vaidya's Bride-to-be Disha Parmar Flaunts His Name in Her Mehndi Design, See Pics

Television actress Disha Parmar and Bigg Boss 14 finalist Rahul Vaidya are constantly grabbing the attention of their fans with their love-filled posts. Disha recently took to her Instagram account to share a few pictures of her in which she was seen flaunting the initials of Rahul’s name in her mehndi design. In the images, the actress was seen wearing a lavender gown, however, what caught the attention was the letter ‘R’ letter written on her hand. She captioned the image as, “Would you like to caption this for me?!"

The actress looked gorgeous and stunning in the gown and can be spotted standing on a ladder in one of the pictures while posing for the click. Fans could not stop themselves from adoring her and filled the comment box with praises.

Rahul confessed his love for Disha while on the television reality show Bigg Boss 14 and had even proposed to her for marriage. The duo has been together for almost three years now however, they confirmed their relationship in the year 2020. As per the information, the couple met via common friends and soon got attracted to each other.

Disha, who is popular for her role as Pankhuri in the show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, has a fan following of 965k on her Insta account and keeps on sharing pictures to update her fans with the latest happenings. As per the reports, the couple is planning to soon get married and take their relationship to another level.

Talking about the work front, Disha was last seen in the serial Kaleerein as a guest. She had also appeared in a music video titled Yaad Teri in 2019 where she was seen opposite Rahul. While the singer was recently seen in Bigg Boss 14 as a contestant. He also participated in season 1 of Indian Idol and stood as the second runner-up.