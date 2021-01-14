Rahul Vaidya's Ladylove Disha Parmar Hints at Taking Break from Twitter Over 'Toxic' People

Disha Parmar, who has been hitting the headlines for her personal life a lot lately, has hinted at going off Twitter for some time. The actress, who recently made her relationship public with Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya, on Wednesday tweeted that it's good to take a break from Twitter once in a while in order to keep one's sanity intact.

"A little distance from Twitter in between is good for Mental Sanity! People can get Toxic! #JustSaying," Disha shared, which led to fans speculating if she was planning to take a break from the social media platform.

A little distance from Twitter in between is good for Mental Sanity!People can get Toxic! #JustSaying — Disha Parmar (@disha11parmar) January 13, 2021

One fan commented, "Disha, you take your time. We love you so so much! We are always there for Rahul and you." Another said, "Just ignore them. We are always here for you."

On November 11, Rahul had proposed to Disha on Bigg Boss 14 as her birthday surprise. After seeing the trolls attacking their relationship online, Disha had shut them down in an epic reply that read, ‘All you not so Well-wishers... keep your suggestions to yourself... I can make my own decisions! #PeaceOut." (sic)