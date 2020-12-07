Rahul Vaidya's Mother Confirms His Wedding, KBC 12 Contestant Takes Kiara Advani's Picture to Hot Seat

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya's mother Geeta Vaidya says once he comes out of the show, she will talk to him and start making plans for his marriage with actress Disha Parmar.

Rahul had proposed marriage to actress Disha Parmar on her birthday on November 11. He wrote "HBD Disha" on his white T-shirt with a red lipstick on one side, and "Marry me?" on the other to pop the question. Since then, he has been eagerly waiting for her response. Disha recently revealed on Twitter that she has sent her reply to Rahul.

Read: Rahul Vaidya's Mother Confirms Her Son's Wedding to Disha Parmar

Reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 is ruling the hearts of fans as Amitabh Bachchan invites inspiring contestants to play the quiz show for big cash prizes. Participants belong to various backgrounds and also keep viewers and the show host entertained with their stories and anecdotes.

Recently, a contestant arrived to play the game. He managed to get past the fastest finger first round and reached the hot seat. He then reveals to Big B's surprise that he is a very big fan of Kiara Advani and that she is his lucky charm. He even shows off a photo of the actress to Big B which he carried with him 'for luck'. Amitabh could not help but act surprised upon learning this contestant's admiration for Kiara and her work in the film industry. The contestant will also play for Rs 1 crore question on the show.

Read: Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: This Contestant Brought Kiara Advani's Photo to the Hot Seat

BJP MP and actor Sunny Deol on Sunday evening issued a statement on Twitter, saying that he believes the government at the Centre always thinks about the betterment of farmers and hopes the party will ensure the right outcome after talks with farmers protesting against the new agricultural laws.

"I know that many people want to take advantage of the situation and are creating problems. They are not thinking of farmers. They may have their own agenda. I stand with my party and farmers and will always be with farmers. Our government always thinks of the betterment of farmers and I am sure that the government will ensure the right outcome after holding talks with farmers," the BJP MP from Gurdaspur said in a statement.

Read: 'I Stand with Chaddha and Damini': Sunny Deol Trolled for 'Diplomatic' Comment on Farmer Protest

Earlier this month, singer actor Aditya Narayan married his longtime girlfriend Shweta Agarwal in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony. While fans have been swooning over the couple and their dreamy wedding, a new video of the newlyweds have left them in splits.

Aditya, who is known for his comic wits and antics in reality shows was seen teasing his bride in a video that is doing rounds on social media. In the video clip, the Narayan family can be seen in the kitchen as Shweta and Aditya's mother prepare a dish. Pulling his wife's leg, Aditya says 'Ismei koi kami nahi rehni chaiye warna jaao vapas'. But he fumbles between 'mayaka' and 'sasural' leaving everybody in splits.

Read: Aditya Narayan Teases New Bride Shweta Agarwal in Kitchen, Watch Hilarious 'Post Shaadi Ritual'

Christopher Nolan's big budget film Tenet released in theaters in India on December 4. Amid coronavirus scare and reopening of cinema halls, there is much fanfare surrounding the Nolan film and it has certainly managed to create a stir online.

Now, Tenet has also become a talking point amid Ajith fans. And the reason behind it is Nirav Shah, who has served as an additional camera operator in Tenet and also has his name rolling in the end credits. For this reason, Shah was also trending on social media, all thanks to Ajith fans.

Read: 'Valimai' Cinematographer Credited in Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' and Ajith Fans Can't Keep Calm

Come back tomorrow for more entertainment stories.