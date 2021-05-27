Rahul Vaidya's New Song 'ALY' Featuring Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni is Winning Hearts on Internet

The previous season of the reality show Bigg Boss saw friendship bloom among Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, and Jasmin Bhasin, and the trio continues to share a strong bond even after the show’s end. To celebrate their friendship, the singer and Bigg Boss 14 finalist Rahul recently dropped his new single titled ALY.

A couple of days back Rahul had made the announcement that he is composing a song for the people who are close to his heart and now that the song is finally here, it is nothing but documentation of their beautiful journey in the reality show. Featuring several shots from the house of Bigg Boss, including mushy moments between the couple and moments that helped their friendship grow, the song serves as a nostalgia trip for both the actors and their fans.

Take a look at it here:

The lyrics of the song are penned by Aly and Rakhi Sawant and is composed by Rahul Vaidya, who is also on the vocals. The video has already gained more than 2 lakh views within a short time of its release. On the work front, Rahul Vaidya is currently shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town.

