Rahul Vijay Starrer Vidya Vasula Aham’s First Look Poster Released

The first look poster and title animation of Rahul Vijay and Shivani Rajashekar starrer Telugu film Vidya Vasula Aham were released on August 31, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The title animation of the movie was released by the makers on YouTube. The tagline of the title says, “A Long Long Ego Story.”

Vidya Vasula Aham, helmed by filmmaker Manikanth Gelli, is expected to be a romantic drama as the title animation hints. In the first look poster of the film both the leads, Vidya and Vasu, are seen with a crown on their head and Vasu is also seen holding a Sudarshana Chakra.

The title animation video also features the origin of man and woman in the world. It also explains the various ideas and reasons behind the concept of marriage and how it is connected with the supreme trinity as per Hindu mythology – Lord Brahma, Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva. It also showed ego is the key factor that decides the future of marriage.

In the clip, the makers also showed examples of Ravana and Duryodhana as the main cause behind the great war of Mahabharata and Ramayana. Later they introduced the lead characters of the movie Vidya and Vasu. The animation clip is getting a good response and it has received nearly one lakh views.

Vidya Vasula Aham is produced by Lakshmi Navya Makkapati and Ranjith Kumar Kodal under Eternity Entertainment. Venkatesh Rawthu penned the dialogue for the movie while the editing was done by Satya Giduturi and Akhil Valluri handled the camera. The shooting of the movie is entering its final phase and it is soon going to hit the theatres.

