Rahul Vohra’s Wife Demands Justice for His Death, Shares Video Showing Medical Negligence

Actor-YouTuber Rahul Vohra died on Sunday at a hospital in New Delhi due to COVID-19 complications. Now, in a revelation, his wife Jyoti Tiwari posted a heartbreaking video of him gasping for breath.

A few days before his unfortunate demise, Rahul in a Facebook post had tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and asked for better treatment. “If I would have got better treatment maybe I could be saved. (Mujhe bhi accha treatment mil jaata to mai bhi bach jaata tumhara)," Vohra had written.

Now, his wife Jyoti posted a heartbreaking video of her late husband in which he can be seen gasping even at the hospital and while he had an oxygen mask. He was shifted to another hospital where he breathed his last.

“Mera Rahul chala gaya ye sabko pata hai par kaise gaya ye kisi ko nahi pata. Is tarah se ilaaj kia jata h vahan. (Everyone knows Rahul passed away but no one knows how. This is how they treat their patients.),” wrote Jyoti.

In the video, Rahul called out the treatment and services offered by the hospital. He said that attendants did not come when called by the patients for assistance with the oxygen concentrator. He alleged that some of the hospital employees did not even know how the machine is operated.

“I keep calling for them, they don’t come. They come in 1-2 hours till then it is up to us to manage. They are not able to understand. What should I do?” Rahul questioned helplessly.

His wife Jyoti captioned the video as, “Justice for every Rahul.” She said the motive to share the video is to save other people from suffering and dying.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here