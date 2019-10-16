Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Railways to Run Promotional Trains, Akshay Kumar, Housefull 4 Crew First Takers

According to Railway Ministry, the makers of Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Housefull 4' have already booked a train for the film's promotion.

IANS

Updated:October 16, 2019, 9:56 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Railways to Run Promotional Trains, Akshay Kumar, Housefull 4 Crew First Takers
image of Housefull 4 cast, courtesy of Instagram

Struggling with high operation cost, the Indian Railways has come up with a unique idea to increase its revenue by promoting movies, art, culture, sports or even television shows.

The railways has decided to allow trains to be booked for promotional activities under a new scheme called "Promotion on Wheels", under which special trains will be made available for promotion.

According to Railway Ministry, the makers of Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Housefull 4' have already booked a train for the film's promotion.

The first special "Promotion on Wheels" train with eight coaches by the Indian Rail Catering and Tourism Corportation (IRCTC) and the Western Railway, in coordination with the "Housefull 4" team, carrying celebrities and mediapersons, will leave Mumbai Central on Wednesday and reach New Delhi on Thursday.

According to a press release issued by Western Railway spokesperson Ravinder Bhakar, the train will pass through several states and important districts such as Surat, Vadodara and Kota.

"Under this initiative, the railways has approached many major production houses with upcoming films to use these FTR (Full Tariff Rates) trains to facilitate pan-India publicity and promotions of films across the length and breadth of the country.

The IRCTC shall be the nodal agency for handling such trains," it said.

The IRCTC will undertake attractive and thematic vinyl-wrapping of these promotional trains, keeping in view that the trains will be crisscrossing the country.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram