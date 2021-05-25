Raima Sen on Latest Photoshoot Making Noise: I Have Done Bolder Shoots Than This

Raima Sen has been making headlines with her recent photos on social media, which have been termed ‘bold’ by many. Although the actress thinks the photos are not that bold, she said she isn’t a shy person either and was completely comfortable posing for them. Raima reveals that they shot the pictures in question on her building’s terrace.

“The lockdown began on May 16, we shot them on the 15th. I was indeed very comfortable shooting those pictures. Come on, they were not that (emphasises) bold. Plus, I am not a shy person," Raima told ETimes. The 41-year-old actress, who is currently in Kolkata, does not want a big deal to be made of these pictures. “I have done bolder shoots than this," she said.

The actress was recently seen in the crime thriller web series The Last Hour. She has starred in several films both in Hindi and Bengali, and has recently been part of OTT projects too in both industries. She recently said during an interview, “I was the first one in Bengal I think to start the web show culture with Hello. The show became popular and we managed to complete season three last year. Then I got more confident because the viewership increased, the show became a hit. So I started picking up more shows for other OTT platforms."

