Rainn Wilson Talks About 'Thrilling' Journey Of His 'Utopia' Character

Bansal New Delhi: Actor Rainn Wilson says he always goes for the thrill of following a character’s journey, whether it is his immensely popular paper salesman Dwight Schrute from “The Office” or his latest role of a scientist in Amazon series “Utopia”. For most fans, Wilson will always be synonymous with Dwight Schrute, a role that he played across nine seasons opposite the likes of Steve Carell, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, BJ Novak and others.

Since the show’s end in 2013, Wilson has featured in many movies and shows such as “The Boy”, “The Meg”, “Shimmer Lake”, “Star Trek: Discovery” and “Blackbird”. But it is the role of Dr Michael Stearns in Gillian Flynn’s conspiracy thriller “Utopia” that seems to be the next big thing for Wilson.

“I view him as being a little bit nerdy and kind of lost, basement-dwelling research scientist, who is not really respected by anyone. So he goes on a really exciting and outrageous journey. “That’s one of the things that really spoke to me. It starts so small for him but he ends up on the world stage. It’s very exciting as an actor to play that kind of incredible range. It’s pretty rare and that was really thrilling to me,” Wilson told .