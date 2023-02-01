Popular actress Raiza Wilson is an avid social media user and often shares photos and videos that create a stir on the Internet. Recently, the actress dropped a series of pictures, creating a huge buzz on social media. In the photos, the actress can be seen posing in front of the mirror. Her mirror selfies have now gone viral on the Internet.

The actress oozes oomph in a series of mirror selfies, and they have already received a thousand likes. The diva opted for a no-makeup look and her wet hair perfectly complimented her stunning avatar.

In the photos, Raiza Wilson can be seen flaunting her perfectly toned legs as she posed for the camera. She is seen wearing a black top and mini shorts for her latest picture. Moments after the actress shared her pictures on social media, several users rushed to the comment section to admire her beauty. One user wrote, “Caption: Do yoga or nothing”. Another user commented, “Beautiful”. One user also wrote, “Pretty”.

Check out the post here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raiza Wilson (@raizawilson)

On the work front, Raiza Wilson is known for films, including Pyaar Prema Kaadhal, FIR, and Poikkal Kuthirai. The actress made her acting debut with a small role in the film Velaiilla Pattadhari 2. She then appeared in Pyaar Prema Kaadhal.

Some of her other films include Dhanusu Raasi Neyargale, Varmaa, and Coffee With Kadhal. The actress is now all set to appear in The Chase, Karungaapiyam, Love, Alice, and Kadhalika Yaarumillai.

