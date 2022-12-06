Confirmed! Raj Anadkat aka Tappu Quits TMKOC After Missing From Show For Months

Raj Anadkat, best known as Tapu from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has quit the show. The actor confirmed the news of his exit on Tuesday via a post on Instagram. The move came days after he went missing from the show. Taking to the social media platform, he issued a statement announcing his exit but assured that there was no bad blood behind his exit.

“Hello Everyone, It’s time to lay all questions and speculation to rest. My association with Neela Film Productions and Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashma has officially ended. It has been a wonderful journey of learning, making friends and having some of the best years of my career,” his note began.

“I would like to thank everyone who supported me in this journey - The entire team of TMKOC, my friends, family and of course all of you (red heart emoji). Everyone who welcomed me into the show and loved me as ‘TAPU ‘ Your love for my craft has always pushed me to give my best to each and every one of you, every single time," he added.

“I wish the team of TMKOC all the very best for the future of the show. I’ll be back to entertain all of you very soon. Keep showering your love and support (red heart and folded hands emojis).- Raj Anadkat," he concluded the note.

The news of his exit came a few months after Shailesh Lodha, who was seen as Taarak Mehta, quit the show. In the past, actors such as Nidhi Bhanushali who played Sonu, Neha Mehta who played the role of Anjali Mehta, Gurucharan Singh aka Mr. Sodhi, Bhavya Gandhi who played the role of Tapu for the longest time, and Disha Vakani who played Daya for years have quit the show.

