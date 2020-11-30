Raj Anadkat aka TMKOC’s Tapu Gets Trolled For Commenting on Munmun Dutta's Pics

Raj Anadkat and Munmun Dutta, who play the character of Tapu and Babitaji in the famous comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah are hitting headlines after trolls referred to them as the new Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor of the showbiz world.

The incident took place when Munmun recently shared some stunning pictures on Instagram, where she looks stunning wearing Indian attire. The actress looks drop-dead gorgeous in the pictures and Raj, who is a great friend and a colleague of the actress, took to the comment section and praised her beauty.

However, this did not go down well with one of their fans, who started calling them the new Arjun and Malaika of the television world. This is in reference to the fact that Arjun is younger to Malaika.

The fans of the actress were disappointed with the reaction and slammed the user for using such a reference. Raj and Munmun share a close bond, on and off sets, and have been often spotted hanging out together. However, they share a great professional bond between them.

Munmun aka Babitaji is one of the favourite characters of the show TMKOH. She is quite active on social media and often shares her pictures on it. Recently, the actress shared pictures from Gold Glam ad Style awards’ night, where she can be seen cheering up as she holds the trophy for ‘Woman Of Substance’. Munmun looks amazing in a purple outfit.

TMKOH is the one of the best comedy shows on Indian TV, which never failed to entertain the audience with its dose of humour. The show recently completed 3000 episodes and become the longest-running show on television. TMKOH has been doing good on the TRP charts and is immensely loved by the audience.

Meanwhile, the show recently undergone some changes when Sunayana Fozdar was roped in to play the character of Anjali Mehta, previously portrayed by Neha Mehta.