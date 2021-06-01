Raj Anadkat Of Taarak Mehta Fame Rubbishes Rumours of Spat With Dilip Joshi

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running comedy shows on the Indian television. Its every character is a household name and they remain in the headlines for one reason or the other.

Recently, rumours have been emerging regarding Raj Anadkat and Dilip Joshi’s fallout. Amid the speculations, Raj has now broken his silence on the matter. In a conversation with Spotboye, he dismissed the reports of a tiff between the two.

The actor went on to add that he laughs off such rumours and prefers focussing on his work so that the audience likes his acting. He cleared that everything has been well between them.

Earlier, when the media portal had contacted Dilip regarding the matter, he too quashed the rumours and expressed displeasure on the spread of such news. He said that he fails to understand where these kind of rumours emerge.

Previously, it was reported that Dilip was quite upset with some of the antics of his on-screen son. According to reports, trouble started brewing between the two when Raj kept Dilip waiting for around an hour for a scene as he had arrived late on the sets. It was said the two had a fight over the issue which further escalated later and their relationship deteriorated.

While Dilip plays the famous character of Jethalal, Raj plays the role of Tappu. The latter’s character was earlier played by Bhavya Gandhi, but he bid farewell to the sitcom in 2017 and since then the role has been played by Raj.

The show airs on SAB TV at 8.30 pm. It enjoys a massive fanbase and has completed more than 3, 200 episodes. It also stars Amit Bhatt, Ghanshyam Nayak, Mandar Chandwadkar, Ambika R, Munmun Dutta, Shailesh Lodha and Sunaina Fozdar in pivotal roles.

