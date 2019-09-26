Raj and DK on How They Planned Manoj Bajpayee’s Character in The Family Man

Director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, known for films like Shor In The City and Go Goa Gone, have come up with a new show The Family Man on Amazon Prime, and it’s getting appreciation from all quarters. We caught up with them and asked what made them think about a web series.

DK said, “In a film, we have a constrained two hours that needs to run in a certain way and capture people from the start. In this case, we could be a little more luxurious that way. It’s not a plot with a bomb to be diffused. It’s about the style of it, how these things happen, how these characters operate.”

He also revealed that the idea of the series had been thought of almost five years ago. The two were only waiting for an opportunity to make a series as they felt a two-hour film would not be the right narrative for the idea.

“The focus is to make a unique subject or a fresh take on a subject. The challenge is to make it fresh. A spy, secret agent-ish show which can have humor in it, that’s what we were aiming for. What’s fresh is the way it is presented. So we took the glamour from the action.”

In one of the trailer’s scenes, Manoj Bajpayee, who plays the role of a secret agent can be seen listening to a common man mock India’s intelligence agencies for not stopping Mumbai’s 26/11 attacks. Even though the dialogue sounds like a dig at India’s intelligence agencies, Raj says that their intention was far from it.

He said, “It’s not meant to be offensive. The line was a dig at how these guys are unappreciated. The dig is how unappreciative we are of greater effort sometimes. It’s about how carelessly flippant we are when we pass judgments.”

In today’s era, public outrage is often an apprehension that forces producers to cut down on jokes and digs in a film or show. Raj and DK have handled this problem by turning producers themselves. Raj said, “We have turned producers with Stree. So there is no one saying don’t do this. This is our second production as our own production company. All our upcoming projects are a part of our production company. So there is nobody saying don’t write that line.”

Now that the duo has entered the web-space they plan to use it for other ideas as well. For now, they even have four different ideas lined up for their future work. Talking about their future projects, DKsaid, “We already made Stree and put it out. So we don’t want to make another horror-comedy. We’d rather try other fresh ideas that we have. We have two movies coming up and two series coming up. We now have two formats to play with so we want to do both.”

