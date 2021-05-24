Raj and DK on The Family Man 2 Controversy: Request Everyone to Wait and Watch the Show

Rajya Sabha MP Vaiko has written a letter of complaint to Information and Broadcasting Minister, Prakash Javadekar, against The Family Man 2 web series, seeking a ban on it. Vaiko in his letter has said the trailer of The Family Man 2 that was recently released depicts Tamilians as terrorists and ISI agents having links with Pakistan.

Earlier, Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) Founder Seeman demanded calling off The Family Man 2 as it allegedly portrays Tamils as vicious and the Liberation Tiger for Tamil Eelam (LTTE) as terrorists.

Now, the directors of The Family Man 2, Raj and DK have clarified on the matter in a press statement, which reads, “Some assumptions and impressions have been made based on just a couple of shots in the trailer. Many of our lead cast members, as well as key members of the creative & writing team, are Tamilians. We are very cognizant of the sentiments of the Tamil people and Tamil culture and have nothing but the utmost love and respect towards our Tamil people. We have put in years of hard work into this show, and we have taken great pains to bring to our audiences a sensitive, balanced, and riveting story – much like we did in Season 1 of the show. We request everyone to wait and watch the show when it releases. We know you’ll appreciate it once you watch it."

The second season of The Family Man is set for release in the first week of June.

