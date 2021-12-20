Raj Andakat Leaving Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Makers Finally Answer

The makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have rubbished all the rumours about the departure of Raj Anadkat, who plays Tappu, from the show. This comes after the rumours of Raj dating actor Munmun Dutta, who plays Babita Ji on the show. Several reports claimed that the makers of the hit sitcom had asked Raj to leave the show.

However, a report published in ZEE news, says that the producers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have dismissed all the rumours, saying Raj will continue to play the role of Tappu on the show.

IG link:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raj Anadkat (@raj_anadkat)

Not long ago there were reports that Raj will quit the show. Besides, there were rumours about Munmun leaving the show as well. Sources say that while the makers are disappointed over the dating rumours of two actors, they have not commented on the matter.

Apart from that, Raj had, a while ago, written on social media that people were constantly writing nonsense about him. He had even warned people against spreading false and baseless information without his permission.

Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah airs from Monday to Saturday on Sab TV. Jethalal, Taarak Mehta, Daya, Bapuji in the TV show are immensely loved by the audience.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.